National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Monday reiterated his push to advance legislation imposing the death penalty on terrorists convicted of murder, saying the measure is essential for deterrence and justice, during remarks at a ceremony marking a decade since the establishment of the National Police College.

Speaking to police officials and guests, Ben Gvir outlined what he described as significant steps taken by his ministry to strengthen law enforcement and national security across the country.

“Because of the spirit, we back the police. Because of the spirit, we will bring governance to the south, the north, and the center," Ben Gvir said. He pointed to the establishment of 1,000 civilian emergency response squads, expanded firearms training for civilians, the creation of a National Guard, the recruitment of thousands of police officers, and the formation of specialized units to combat protection rackets and polygamy.

Addressing the issue of terrorism, Ben Gvir said the continued wave of deadly attacks proves that existing punishments are insufficient. “Life sentences and comfortable prison conditions have not prevented terrorists from murdering or from inspiring further attacks," he said.

“The murder of Jews must not end with terrorists receiving comfortable conditions in Israeli prisons," Ben Gvir added. “Those who deliberately murder men, women, and children should know there is a clear and final price."

He stressed that the proposed law, which has been raised in previous Knesset terms, would allow for the death penalty in cases of terrorist murder under defined circumstances. “With G-d’s help, we will pass-and we must pass-the law imposing the death penalty on terrorists," he said.

Ben Gvir further stated that those who commit the most heinous acts cannot be allowed to remain alive. “Someone who burned babies, someone who murdered children, cannot be allowed to remain alive," he said, concluding, “The people of Israel live."

Opposition lawmakers and human rights groups have criticized the proposal, arguing it would face legal and international challenges and could increase tensions in Judea and Samaria. Ben Gvir has rejected those claims, saying Israel’s foremost obligation is to protect its citizens and calling on coalition partners to advance the legislation without delay.