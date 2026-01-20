A representative of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) revealed during a discussion held on Tuesday in the Knesset’s National Security Committee that the agency officially supports legislation imposing the death penalty on terrorists.

During the discussion, led by MK Tzvika Foghel, the Shin Bet representative presented the organization’s shift in approach to the issue of capital punishment, explaining that it is a necessary deterrent measure that should remain within the system’s discretion.

According to MK Foghel, the agency assesses that the death penalty has a significant deterrent effect. He explained: “The reason the position has changed and today we do support it is that in the past we feared a reaction from Hamas involving the hostages, and that concern has changed, as has the concern over reactions by terrorists in prisons."

He concluded by noting that “in this field, a dramatic change has taken place over the past two years, and there is full deterrence and control."