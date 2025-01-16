A record number of over 20 US lawmakers participated on Wednesday evening in Washington, DC, in the historic launch of the US Congressional Friends of Judea and Samaria Caucus.

The event, which was held just days before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, came to fruition after over a year of work by the Samaria Regional Council public relations department which included mutual meetings in Israel and the US.

Among those in attendance were over 20 congressmen and women, members of the incoming administration, individuals close to President-elect Trump, Evangelical Christian community leaders, and representatives of American Jewish communities.

In addition, the event hosted relatives of hostages being held in Gaza, including Aviva Siegel, who was released from captivity last year and whose husband, Keith, is still in captivity, and Yarden Gonen, whose sister Romi is still being held hostage.

The caucus was established at the initiative of Samaria Governer Yossi Dagan in partnership with Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), to deepen the connection between Israel and its allies in Congress and promote legislation that supports Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria.

The caucus will work to advance a new law to ban the use of the term "West Bank" in official US government documents and require the use of the term "Judea and Samaria." In addition, the caucus has begun working with the new administration to remove the sanctions on Israelis and to strengthen international support for Jewish settlement.