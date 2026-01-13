Singer Idan Amedi has returned to reserve duty more than two years after being seriously injured in battle in the Gaza Strip.

Amedi was injured in January 2024 during the war while serving as a reservist in the Combat Engineering Corps. He was evacuated in serious condition to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, suffering from significant injuries and shrapnel wounds.

He underwent months of rehabilitation before eventually returning to the stage .

On Monday evening, he acknowledged that the public revelation of his return to reserve service embarrassed him.

“Honestly, I’m embarrassed by the reports. It’s true - a few months ago I returned to reserve duty. I chose to keep it within my family and friends because, like me, there are many others who were wounded and returned to serve out of love for this place and for the people who live here."

“The most important thing right now is bringing back Ran Gvili, of blessed memory. Remember him. We must not forget - we don’t leave anyone behind. Am Yisrael Chai," Amedi wrote.