The White House is considering an Iranian proposal to enter diplomatic talks over its nuclear program, even as President Donald Trump is leaning toward authorizing new military action against Tehran, according to US officials cited by the Wall Street Journal.

The offer was conveyed to Washington amid widespread unrest inside Iran and growing debate within the administration over how to respond. While some senior aides favor immediate action, others are urging the President to test Iran’s willingness to negotiate before ordering strikes.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, President Trump said Iran had reached out the previous day, expressing readiness for discussions on its nuclear activities. He confirmed that preparations for a meeting were underway, while stressing that the US is also reviewing “very strong options" that could be implemented before any talks take place.

Administration officials said the President has not yet made a final decision and is expected to meet with top advisers to determine next steps. Possible measures under consideration include military strikes, cyber operations, additional sanctions, or other actions aimed at pressuring the Iranian regime. Some officials have cautioned that overt military action could reinforce Tehran’s claims that foreign powers are behind the ongoing protests.

The Wall Street Journal noted that Vice President JD Vance has been among those encouraging the President to attempt diplomacy first, despite acknowledging that Iran poses a serious threat to US interests. Vance has said publicly that Iran would be best served by engaging in meaningful negotiations over its nuclear program.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that while President Trump generally prefers diplomatic solutions, he has not ruled out the use of force. “The truth is, with respect to Iran, nobody knows what President Trump is going to do except for President Trump. The world can keep waiting and guessing," she said.

Leavitt later told reporters that Iran’s public rhetoric does not necessarily reflect its private communications with Washington. She said the President has an interest in examining those private messages as he weighs his options.

Iranian officials, for their part, have said they are prepared for negotiations but warned that they are also ready for conflict if talks do not proceed. US officials remain divided over whether Tehran’s outreach reflects a genuine shift or an attempt to delay potential American action while unrest continues inside the country.

Amid the debate, Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi publicly urged President Trump to act decisively. In a statement, Pahlavi said the President’s expressions of support for protesters showed he is “not Obama," arguing that negotiations with what he called a criminal regime would not bring peace. He claimed the Iranian government is weak and that the population is prepared to overthrow it, saying that decisive action by the US could save lives and lead to lasting peace in the region.