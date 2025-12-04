A Los Angeles federal court sentenced Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 44, to two and a half years in prison and two years of probation for illegally selling ketamine to actor Matthew Perry in the weeks before his 2023 death , reported the Associated Press.

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett stressed that Plasencia did not provide the ketamine that killed Perry, but told him: “You and others helped Mr. Perry on the road to such an ending by continuing to feed his ketamine addiction.” She added: “You exploited Mr. Perry’s addiction for your own profit.”

Plasencia, who pleaded guilty in July to four counts of distribution of ketamine, was led from the courtroom in handcuffs as his mother cried loudly. His attorneys said he was prepared to surrender immediately.

Prosecutors had sought three years in prison, while the defense asked for just one day plus probation. Plasencia admitted to exploiting Perry, even texting another doctor that Perry was a “moron” who could be taken advantage of for money, according to filings.

Perry, 54, had been legally prescribed ketamine for depression, but when his regular doctor refused to provide the amounts he wanted, he turned to Plasencia. The defense portrayed Plasencia as a man who rose from poverty to become a respected physician, calling his actions “reckless” and “the biggest mistake of his life.”

Prosecutors dropped five additional counts as part of the plea deal, which carried no sentencing guarantees. Garnett could have imposed up to 40 years.

Plasencia is the first of five defendants to be sentenced in connection with Perry’s death in 2023. The remaining four will face hearings in the coming months.

Perry, beloved worldwide for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom “Friends” from 1994 to 2004, struggled with addiction for decades before his death at age 54.

His “Friends” castmates - Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow - released a joint statement after Perry died, writing “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the statement, released by their individual representatives, added. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.