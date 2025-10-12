Kiryat Arba Hebron is completing preparations to welcome hostage, Eitan Mor, son of city residents Zvika and Efrat Mor.

Special signs have been hung all over the council region and several events have been planned in honor of his arrival. "With prayers for his safe and sound return, with great respect and appreciation for IDF soldiers and the families of the reserve forces. Am Yisrael Chai!", the residents announce.

In the first stage, the hostages who return to Israel will remain in hospitals for medical examinations and only after the completion of the relevant treatments and permits will they be able to return to their homes.

Eitan Mor worked as a security guard at the Nova Music Festival and was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists. Eitan is the eldest of Efrat and Zvika Mor's eight children.

Contact with Eitan was lost around 2:00 PM on October 7th and he was considered missing for many days. Eitan's family and friends searched for information about him, until an officer informed the family that Eitan had been taken hostage.

His parents received a sign of life from him from other hostages who had returned home.