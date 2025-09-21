בית חדש בחברון - לזכרו של דורון ניר צבי צילום: באדיבות המצלם

The Harchivi Makom Ohalayich association has completed the purchase of a house in Hebron and has brought a Jewish family to take up residence in it.

The new house was named Ma'ale Doron after Attorney Doron Nir-Zvi, of blessed memory, the association's lawyer, who recently passed away from a serious illness.

The association says, "Nir-Zvi, of blessed memory, led for years the redemption of houses in the city of Hebron through the legal and political systems, and was one of the foremost leaders in the struggle to expand the Jewish presence in the city. Thanks to his brave and determined fight, he succeeded in raising the funds and in expanding Hebron's boundaries, while preserving the rights of the Jewish settlement in the city."

With the arrival of Jewish families to the new house, the Ma'ale Doron house joins a number of other houses purchased by the association in recent years.

Related articles: Jews enter two new houses in Hevron

The association said, "At the close of one year and at the start of a new year, we welcome the strengthening of our hold on the Holy Land of Israel and the return of the sons to the city of the Patriarchs."