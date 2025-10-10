הסוכה הגבוהה בארץ צילום: באדיבות המצלם

The highest sukkah in Israel is not in Mevo Modi'in: The military rabbi of the IDF installation on the peak of Mount Hermon published footage from Israel's highest and northernmost sukkah.

"You think this is a regular sukkah, but know, this returns the divine presence to Israel, we are in the northernmost position on Mount Hermon - what was once Syrian.

"The schach (roof of the sukkah) personifies the divine cloud, and we are privileged to erect David's fallen sukkah here in the northern Hermon. From here we pray for the return of the soldiers and hostages, with G-d's help, good tidings," the rabbi stated in the sukkah.