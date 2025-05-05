תיעוד רחפן מהמפקדה המרכזית של המשטר הסורי הישן דובר צה"ל

Forces from the 810th Brigade under the command of the 210th Division continue to operate in Syria.

Over the past week, the soldiers, including Paratroopers and Yahalom Unit troops, completed the raid of the headquarters of the old regime's unit that oversaw the Hermon area.

During the operation, the forces located old regime military infrastructure, bunkers, and weapons, including artillery, launchers, mortars, rockets, bombs, and mines. The weapons were either destroyed or seized by the forces.