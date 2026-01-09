Two people were hospitalized after being shot by federal agents, the Portland Police Bureau said Thursday in a statement quoted by CNN.

Their conditions were not immediately known. The FBI’s Portland office said on social media that the shooting involved Customs and Border Protection agents, and that the FBI is leading the investigation.

According to police, officers responded at 2:18 p.m. PT to the 10200 block of Southeast Main Street following a report of a shooting. Officers confirmed that federal agents had been involved.

At 2:24 p.m., officers were called to Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside, where a man and a woman had been shot and were transported to the hospital. Police said it was not immediately clear why two different locations were reported.

“We are still in the early stages of this incident," said Chief Bob Day. “We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more."

A senior law enforcement source said the shooting involved Border Patrol agents conducting a car stop of a married couple. The husband and wife were both shot, the source said. The husband was shot in the arm and the wife was shot in the chest, and their conditions remain unknown.

The incident comes a day after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a suspect in Minneapolis after an attempted ramming attack targeting federal officers during an enforcement operation.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE officers were conducting targeted operations in the city when rioters blocked their movements. One individual allegedly weaponized her vehicle and attempted to run over the officers in what DHS described as an attempt to kill them and an act of domestic terrorism.

An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of fellow officers, and the safety of the public, opened fire in self-defense. DHS said the officer acted in accordance with his training, saving his own life and those of other law enforcement personnel.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and later died of her injuries. Several ICE officers were hurt during the incident and are expected to make full recoveries.