The FBI and the Providence Police Department on Monday released new images of a person of interest in Saturday’s mass shooting at Brown University in which two people were murdered and nine were injured.

The suspect was described as “approximately 5’8” with a stocky build. Images released by the FBI show a person dressed in dark clothing with a face mask and beanie.

The FBI said it is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon, Chief of Police Oscar L. Perez, Jr. said the shooter “definitely” targeted Brown University.

“What I can tell you is that this individual definitely targeted Brown University, because clearly we’re here speaking about that, and I can also tell you that obviously it’s something that we’re looking into - as far if there was anything else that he was targeting, but it’s all open” Perez said.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said authorities are working to reconstruct the person’s movements both before and after Saturday’s shooting.

“My hope is that we will eventually have that pattern,” he added.