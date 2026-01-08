A nationwide internet blackout has been reported in Iran as the Islamic Republic continues to be rocked by anti-government protests, Reuters reported, citing online watchdog Netblock.

Netblock stated: “Live metrics show Iran is now in the midst of a nationwide internet blackout. The incident follows a series of escalating digital censorship measures targeting protests across the country and hinders the public’s right to communicate at a critical moment."

Iran International reported earlier this week that internet access had been cut off or reduced in parts of Iran since Saturday night. The areas with the strongest protests were most affected by internet restrictions.

Affected cities and towns included Asadabad, Kermanshah, Dezful, Malekshahi, Malard, Marvdasht, Kuhdasht, Borazjan, Mashhad, Shiraz, and parts of Tehran.

Protesters took to the streets in Ilam in western Iran on Wednesday evening, chanting “Death to Khamenei," according to videos sent to Iran International.

Other footage posted to social media showed protesters destroying and toppling a statue of Qassem Soleimani, former head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), in Fars Province