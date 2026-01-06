Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Safed (Tzfat) today (Tuesday) for a tour of the city alongside the mayor and council members, and announced that Safed is joining the list of towns eligible to apply for personal gun licenses as part of the expansion of the gun reform.

The decision will apply to most parts of the city, allowing many residents to apply for a personal gun license as part of the effort to strengthen personal security and protect the civilian home front.

The announcement was made during a professional meeting and tour in Safed with Mayor Yossi Kakon, where Minister Ben-Gvir informed that the city of Safed is joining the list of towns eligible for gun licenses. During the meeting, the minister was presented with the security needs of the towns, the emergency response teams that the minister has established, and more.

Since the expansion of the reform, more than 240,000 citizens have received gun licenses - an unprecedented number that has led to the thwarting of attacks and incidents where personal weapons saved lives across the country. The council joins dozens of towns that the minister has approved since the beginning of the reform.

Minister Ben-Gvir said during the meeting, "I am proud to add the city of Safed to the list of towns eligible for personal gun licenses (with the exception of three points). Residents have a basic right to defend themselves and their families. The gun reform proves itself every day - guns save lives."

The Mayor of Safed added, "Today we took another important step in strengthening the security wall of Safed. In the complex security reality we face, especially here in the north, the presence of responsible armed citizens on the streets is a significant force multiplier for security and police forces. I thank Minister Ben-Gvir for his attention to the city's needs and for the swift decision that will provide our residents with an additional tool to protect their personal security. We will continue to act on all fronts to ensure that Safed remains strong, protected, and prepared for any scenario."