Following a request by Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir approved the expansion of the minimal pistol licensing criteria for olim (new immigrants) who live in eligible localities, such a Judea and Samaria and the abolition of the three-year waiting period between making Aliyah and being eligible for a pistol license.

The amendment will be published in the coming days and then will come into effect.

The Samaria Regional Council has been integrating new immigrant

Meir Mizrachi, who immigrated with his wife and six children from France to the town of Yakir in Samaria two months ago, explained the importance of the decision. "This is a very important decision which makes things easier for us and the families. We felt unsafe, we worried for our families, and a weapon would be insurance for us.

We want to be part of the war effort, to protect the town. To feel that we taking part and that we can help. I do not regret that I immigrated to Israel despite the war. I prefer to be here and not overseas. I feel that this is my home. Here, I can be a Jew however I want."