National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) has turned to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara with the request that she remove MK Ahmad Tibi's (Ta'al) parliamentary immunity and order an investigation against him on suspicion of incitement to terror and rebellion.

According to Ben Gvir, Tibi's immunity must be removed following a video in which he was filmed praising the terrorists in Jenin and calling to fight the State of Israel and its sovereignty.

"It is unthinkable that an MK, an elected official in Israel, is choosing to excite those youths to fight the sovereignty and existence of the State of Israel," Ben Gvir wrote in a letter.

According to him, Tibi is fanning the flames of hatred against the State of Israel and the "occupation," while praising the terrorists, inciting and arousing the local population against Israeli sovereignty in the Land of Israel, as well as sparking quarrels between the Arab population and the Jewish population.

In the past, Tibi has praised the Palestinian Authority’s “martyrs” at a ceremony held on the occasion of "Palestinian Martyrs Day” and sponsored by Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

He was also warned by the Knesset's Ethics Committee not to get into confrontations with police officers while exploiting his immunity as a member of the Knesset.