MK Ahmad Tibi (Hadash-Ta'al) on Monday attacked National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, after he stated that encouraging the migration of residents of the Gaza Strip is a significant part of the solution for the “day after” the war in Gaza.

Tibi said in a statement to the media that "Ben Gvir repeated today the deportation or voluntary migration – that is a war crime. Instead of Ben Gvir dealing with crime in Arab society, he is inciting genocide."

Minister Ben Gvir responded to Tibi and said, "Terrorist supporter Ahmad Tibi, if you attack me for promoting the immigration plan for the residents of Gaza - I know I'm on the right path. By the way, don't worry: I haven’t neglected the promotion of your immigration out of the Knesset."

Earlier, Minister Ben Gvir said, at the beginning of the meeting of the Otzma Yehudit faction in the Knesset, "Encouraging the immigration of the residents of Gaza, this is part of the solution that we must promote."

He also said, "This is a correct, just, moral, humane solution. I call on the Prime Minister and the new Foreign Minister, this is the opportunity to concentrate now on the project of encouraging the migration of residents from Gaza to the countries of the world."