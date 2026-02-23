Mordechai Kedar is an IDF Lt.-Col (res.,) an Israeli scholar of Arab culture and a lecturer at Bar-Ilan University, as well as the vice president of NEWSRAEL

Israel and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of artificial intelligence on Tuesday, 3.2.2026 at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The agreement is another step in promoting the cooperation between the State of Israel and Azerbaijan in the field of artificial intelligence as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's flagship goals which is shared by Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan. This follows the signing of a joint declaration in this field with the United States last month.

In the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the declaration was signed by the Head of the National Artificial Intelligence Headquarters, Brigadier General (res.) Erez Askal and the Minister of Digital and Transport of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev.

Israel and Azerbaijan intend to deepen their ongoing alliance through artificial intelligence. The partnership will address supercomputing infrastructure, the application of artificial intelligence in critical civilian sectors, human capital and joint research.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who hosted the signing ceremony said:

"Welcome, Minister and distinguished entourage. AI, as you know, is Azerbaijan - Israel. AI is also artificial intelligence and we are connecting the two. We have a great partnership that has lasted for many years. I fondly remember my first visit to Azerbaijan many years ago and then on second visit, I saw the tremendous change and significant development that has taken place.

"Of course, over the years, our friendship has blossomed and is now looking towards the future and the future is already here. AI is not a tool of the future, but a tool of the present that is rushing towards tomorrow. We must make sure that we are among the leading countries in this field and I think we can do much more and better together.

"I am looking forward to this and I know that Brigadier General (res.) Askal will do everything he can to facilitate cooperation with our loyal ally, Azerbaijan and we have many plans. I am sure everybody will hear more about them, but I think this is another step up the ladder of establishing close relations between us.

"I ask that you convey my warmest wishes to President Aliyev, and you can tell him as we always say: 'Next year in Jerusalem' - tell him - 'this year in Jerusalem', that he will come to visit us. He will be received here with great warmth."

Head of the National Headquarters for Artificial Intelligence, Brigadier General (res.) Erez Eskel said:

"The State of Israel and the Republic of Azerbaijan have extensive cooperation based on appreciation and trust, as well as on common challenges.

"Cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence is another important layer between the countries, as it marks the future of two nations with unique challenges, which can lead to life-changing solutions for their citizens and even for the entire world.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defined artificial intelligence as an issue in which the State of Israel will be a world leader, and we intend to stand by this mission."

These two short speeches are short but meaningful. Everyone is aware of the common challenges of Azerbaijan and Israel, mainly, the Iranian threat and some are also familiar with the ways in which the two countries deal with this threat.

Artificial intelligence is not just a source of information but is increasingly becoming an operational device, which is a powerful tool for those that know how to exploit its capabilities. Cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan unites the capabilities of the two countries that believe in technology and that have the talented and available human resources to develop this collaboration into an operational tool.

The enemies of Israel and Azerbaijan, who are concerned due to the long-standing and extensive cooperation between the two countries, today have another reason to worry. This joint venture will inevitably bring additional achievements for both countries, many of them that are better left unsaid.