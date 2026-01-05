Sergeant Major (Res.) Ran Hirschorn, a platoon sergeant in the Karmeli Brigade, passed away unexpectedly after collapsing last week due to a stroke, which was followed by a heart attack.

Ran, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was sedated after the stroke, passed away after extensive efforts by doctors to save his life. He was 32 years old, married, and the father of two. After his death, his family, in accordance with his wishes, decided to donate his organs.

Ran, an esteemed and courageous soldier, had been serving in the reserves in Gaza in recent months.

Family and close friends launched numerous initiatives in support of his recovery, including prayers, Torah study, and dedicating lessons. Additionally, various activities were organized in different communities, including challah separation and prayer at the Western Wall, all in the hope that "Ran, who raised a young family, was a loving and generous man, always remembered for his kindness and warm friendships," his friends said.

Ran will be laid to rest tomorrow morning at 10:30 am at the Mount Herzl military cemetery.