An IDF combat reservist was found dead on Tuesday, the morning of his wedding.

The 31-year-old reservist was found shot in his apartment in Rehovot, and a Magen David Adom team that arrived at the scene pronounced him dead. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Last month, Captain (Res.) Yosef Haim Ashraf, aged 28, from the 99th Reserve Division's transport unit, was found dead in the Switzerland Forest near Ramat Poria. He was suspected of having taken his own life.

At the end of July, Roi Wasserstein, a 24-year-old reservist from Netanya who served as a medic in the IDF's 401st Armored Brigade, died by suicide. Wasserstein was involved in some of the most harrowing operations during the war, assisting in the evacuation of wounded soldiers and retrieving bodies from combat zones. Since the conflict began, he served more than 300 days in reserve duty, with his most recent deployment ending in May 2025.

Friends and family say he had spoken openly in recent months about the emotional toll of his service and the trauma he endured.

Just days earlier, Ariel Meir Taman, a father of four and who had served on the IDF’s body identification team since October 7, was found dead in his home. His role exposed him to highly distressing scenes, and he had reportedly been struggling with mental health challenges. Following Taman's death, the Military Police have launched an investigation.