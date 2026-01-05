Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Head of Public Health Services at Israel's Health Ministry, has announced her resignation from the position.

Dr. Alroy-Preis recently announced her decision to the Ministry's leadership and senior division officials, reports said.

She was appointed to the role in 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, initially as acting head and later on a permanent basis.

During this time, she was at the forefront of managing the pandemic and was one of the central figures in shaping national health policy.

At the height of the pandemic, Dr. Alroy-Preis became a target of criticism, insults, and even threats from citizens who opposed the Ministry's guidelines and recommendations, especially regarding the COVID-19 vaccinations.