Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of Israel's Public Health Services, has expressed concern over the government's decision to shorten COVID-19 quarantines - for both those who test positive and those who were exposed - to five days.

In an interview with Reshet Kan Bet, Dr. Alroy-Preis said, "Our numbers are very high, and doctors cannot release each person [from quarantine]. It's obvious that when you take shortcuts, there's a chance that you'll let someone out who is contagious. There is also the consideration of the effects the days of quarantine have on the economy."

"I can only guess how many new cases there were yesterday. We are not managing to get test results in time."

She added, "There are decisions which are governmental - not everything is about how safe it is from a professional perspective - we need balance. Public health is not just about how contagious a person is, it's also the influence the days of quarantine have on the economy."

When asked about the recent research from Sheba Medical Center on the effect the fourth dose has on Omicron, Dr. Alroy-Preis said, "I would like to see the study. I've only heard about yesterday's news from the media."