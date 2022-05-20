Approximately 150 doctors and medical staff gathered Thursday at the entrance to the inpatient tower at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center to protest the recent violence in hospitals.

Among those present was Sheba Medical Center's Director General Professor Yitshak Kreiss and head of public health services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis.

Dr. Alroy-Preis detailed the threats that she and her children have received over the past two years, as well as the incident in which a grenade was hurled towards the Health Ministry office in Nazareth.

"What are the police doing? I don't know," she said. "After I spent four days with a security guard, there were concrete threats, including threats to murder my children. And what is the solution? A security guard. So enough."

A similar protest took place in Hadassah Mount Scopus, where medical staff were attacked earlier this week by the family of an Arab patient; as well as in Shaare Zedek Medical Center and other hospitals.