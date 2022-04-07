Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of Israel's public health services, on Thursday spoke about the coronavirus pandemic's effect on Israel's educational system.

"From the moment the coronavirus vaccines arrived in the State of Israel, there has been no reason to close the educational system," she told Galei Zahal.

"I would expect that after two years of pandemic, we would find a way to make the classes smaller."

Last year, Dr. Alroy-Preis' husband, Dr. Meir Preis, criticized the educational system for missing what he called a "golden opportunity" to create real and lasting change.

In a tweet, he wrote, "Coronavirus gave us a golden opportunity to change the educational system: To cut class sizes, to spread them out, to air them out, to bring teaching to the 21st century, to use digital media, to move from frontal teaching to independent learning, to really provide a computer to each child. And mostly to change the existing patterns."

"What did we do with this? We fought yesterday's battles," he concluded.