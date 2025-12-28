Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit issued an interim order directing the freezing of the government's decision to close the military radio station Galei Tzahal.

The decision was given in response to a petition filed by the station's workers' committee, which will be heard jointly with three other petitions on the matter.

The government's decision to close the station was adopted last week, according to which Galei Tzahal is to cease broadcasting by March 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara expressed support for freezing the move, due to its potential consequences and the need to prevent irreversible steps.

In his decision, Justice Amit noted that, in the absence of a clear commitment by the government to refrain from unilateral steps until the completion of the proceedings, the decision must be frozen, "with all that that entails", until another ruling is issued. It was also ruled that the new General Federation of Labor will be joined as an additional petitioner in the proceedings.

Earlier this evening Baharav-Miara submitted an official position to the Supreme Court in which she supports granting an interim order to freeze the government's decision.

According to the Attorney General's position, the decision to close the station is afflicted by a series of legal, procedural and substantive defects, which include harm to fundamental rights, freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

Baharav-Miara emphasized that the move is part of a broader trend of harm to public broadcasting, and that there is a real concern that it will create a "chilling effect" deterring additional media outlets from criticizing the government.

She also stressed that the timing of the move, close to upcoming elections, was not properly considered, and that the decision does not meet the required legal standards.

Due to the severity of the claims, she requested the immediate freezing of any action or omission arising from the government's decision or taken to implement it, including changes to the broadcast schedule, dismissal of staff or termination of contractual agreements.