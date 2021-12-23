The military court on Thursday sentence the murderers of Dvir Sorek to life in prison.

Sorek, who was killed just days before his 19th birthday in 2019, was a resident of Ofra, north of Jerusalem, and had been studying in the Ohr Torah Mahanayim hesder yeshiva. He was stabbed to death.

The Israel Hayom website reported that the court accepted the recommendations of the military prosecution and sentenced Qasem Atafra to life in prison plus 40 years, and Nasir Atafra to life in prison plus 20 years.

It was also determined that each of the defendants will pay compensation in the amount of NIS 1,500,000 to Sorek's family, and that Qasem will also compensate the victims of another attack he committed in 2011, in the amount of NIS 60,000.

According to the verdict, Qassem recruited Nasir to a military cell that operated on behalf of the Hamas terrorist organization with the aim of carrying out attacks against Israeli targets. The two planned to carry out a stabbing attack and murder of an Israeli together. On August 7, 2019, when they noticed Dvir Sorek near the entrance to Migdal Oz, the two blocked his way using their vehicle. Following this, Nasir got out of the vehicle, started beating Sorek with an electric shocker and stabbed him several times in the upper body. After that, the two fled the scene.

The two had also attempted to carry out another attack about a month and a half before, but were then apprehended by security forces on their way to the place where they had planned to carry out the attack.

Qassem was also convicted of attempted manslaughter, in connection with a stabbing attack in Be'er Sheva in 2011, in which he injured two Israelis. This attack was solved following the investigation of the attack in which Dvir Sorek was killed.