The Central District Court on Sunday afternoon sentenced Khalil Doikat to life in prison for the 2020 murder of Rabbi Shai Ohayon in Petah Tikva.

As part of the plea deal with the prosecution after the terrorist's confession to the murder, he will also provide compensation to Rabbi Ohayon's widow and orphans in the amount of NIS 258,000.

At the beginning of the hearing, the terrorist made a "V" with his hand as a victory sign in his hands and removed from the courtroom.

Rabbi Ohayon, 39, was stabbed as he was making his way back home from the kollel where he studied on August 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife Sivan and their four children.

Doikat was arrested shortly after the attack. His home was demolished in November 2020.