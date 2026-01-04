Former President of the Supreme Court Aharon Barak delivered a pre-recorded speech that was screened on Saturday night at a protest held in Tel Aviv’s Habima Square.

The rally marked three years since the speech in which Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced the government’s judicial reform plan.

In his remarks, Barak said, “We are no longer a liberal democracy, and this did not happen in a dramatic, one-time event. It is a process in which essential aspects of democracy are under severe attack, and democracy is weakening."

He further claimed, “Our regime today is the rule of a single political authority, effectively controlled by one person. That person controls the government and the Knesset. That person is the Prime Minister."

Addressing the judicial reform, Barak stated: “For this control to be complete, they must also take over the only body capable of reviewing the government - the court. It is no surprise that the first stage of the regime revolution focused on appointing judges and limiting their power to strike down legislation and government actions. When the court becomes ‘ours,’ the rule of law will cease to exist. In its place will come the rule of the rulers - through law."

Barak also addressed concerns regarding the Israel Police, amid claims that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is using it for political purposes: “The police are exercising their power in an unequal and unrestrained manner."

Referring to the ongoing debate over the Draft Law, Barak said: “The government in Israel today does not uphold social and civic equality for all citizens. The inequality in drafting haredim whose Torah study is not their profession, and whose exemption is now under debate in the Knesset, as well as the discrimination and violence toward the Arab community - these are just two examples of how our rights as citizens are violated every day."

He emphasized: “The court alone cannot prevent our deterioration for long. Only the people - those who stand at the heart of liberal democracy - can stop the decline."

Barak concluded his remarks by saying: “All my life I have served in public office. I am not someone who speaks in public squares. I am speaking to you tonight because the life’s work of all of us is in danger - liberal democracy is weakening, crumbling. Each of us must hold the flag of the state in our hand, raise it high, and express our loyalty to the state - not to its rulers - to the rule of law, not the rule of the ruler."

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi responded: “Indeed, Israel is effectively ruled by one man - [Supreme Court President] Yitzhak Amit. And it is also true that the only force capable of stopping the deterioration of our democracy into a judicial dictatorship is the people, in the upcoming elections, God willing. But in the meantime, the entire government must stand as one and say ‘No!’ to the Supreme Court. This is more important than any law we struggle to pass, only for it to be struck down at the whim of the dictator, his arms, and his followers. We are putting an end to the judicial dictatorship and returning to a Jewish and democratic state. Now!"