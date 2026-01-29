Prominent Israeli right-wing activist Mordechai David, alongside additional activists, on Wednesday evening blocked the car of former Supreme Court President Justice Aharon Barak after he left a conference of the Movement for Quality Government at the Expo complex in Tel Aviv.

"Aharon Barak, you're blocked, you're blocked, you zero! Dictator," David shouted at Barak. "How is your daughter a judge? How was your wife a judge?"

"Dictator, Khamenei of our generation, Khamenei of our generation. By the way, who are you? Do you have a police ID? No? Move. Khamenei of our generation, Aharon Barak, you zero, dark dictator, that's what you are. Your car is blocked, your car is blocked. Don't touch me," he added.

David is a prominent right-wing activist and social media figure known for leading actions against anti-government protesters and left-wing demonstrators. He frequently blocks vehicles of high-profile figures identified with the left and confronts opponents at protests, often filming the encounters for online sharing.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded to Wednesday's incident and said, "Mordechai David and several other criminals like him blocked Aharon Barak's car today as he left a conference. He is 89 years old, a Holocaust survivor, recently lost his wife, very weak physically. Exactly the type of victims they love. The Israel Police must deal with this despicable criminal and put an end to this."

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz said, "The fact that there isn't a single person in the coalition who stands up and condemns Mordechai David, who blocks the path of a Holocaust survivor, a Supreme Court President who recently lost his wife, is shameful. The fact that there isn't a single MK who cares about the commandment 'you shall honor the elderly' is shocking. Prime Minister, get up and do the human thing and condemn this scum from among us."

Democrats chairman Yair Golan said, "When the thug Mordechai David and his friends block a former Supreme Court President, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, this is not protest. This is militia violence with full encouragement and backing from the government. We will not be silent in the face of this terror. Those who attack the rule of law will find before them a determined democratic camp that will not blink."