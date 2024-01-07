The 16th judge in the hearing. Former Israeli Supreme Court Chief Justice Aharon Barak has been selected as the Israeli-appointed judge to sit on the panel of judges at the hearing of South Africa's petition against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Minister Gideon Sa'ai responded, "In a moment of truth, the incitement, the defamation, and the delegitimization gave way to international status, to the reputation that has been acquired over decades, to professionalism. I congratulate the Prime Minister and the State Attorney for their correct and accurate decision."

MK Tally Gotliv responded, "With all due respect, I do not agree that retired President Aharon Barak should be the judge on behalf of the State of Israel at the Hague Tribunal, and even more so at the request of Prime Minister Netanyahu. The one who came out against the government last year and presented it in such a negative light is the one who now represents the country? And this has been done under the auspices of a right-wing government. It is too awful for words."

The hearing will take place this Thursday in a lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. South Africa is claiming that Israel is "committing genocide in Gaza.”

Israel, which unusually decided to appear at the Tribunal, can be represented at the hearing by up to four representatives. One has already been selected – Prof. Malcolm Shaw, a 76-year-old British Jewish-Zionist jurist. The Ministry of Justice hired the services of Shaw, who is known as a longtime expert in international law.