Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday evening deboarded a plane at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York after arriving in the United States, according to a federal official and footage aired by CNN affiliate WCBS.

The captured Venezuelan leader was seen in grey clothing and handcuffs, escorted by more than a dozen federal agents dressed in black, WCBS reported.

Maduro is expected to be transported by helicopter to Manhattan before being taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center, a facility that has housed several high‑profile defendants in major federal cases, including Sean “Diddy" Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried.

He is scheduled to face drugs and weapons charges in Manhattan federal court next week.

Maduro and his wife were captured by US troops early Saturday morning in a complex, well-coordinated, multi-stage operation carried out deep in the Venezuelan capital.

US President Donald Trump gave a press conference on Saturday to discuss the capture of Maduro.

Trump stated the US is "going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition."

He claimed, "We don’t want to be involved with having someone else get in, and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years. So we are going to run the country."