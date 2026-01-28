We are facing a formidable adversary that, through cunning and various means-including exploiting the freedoms and legal systems established in the West-spreads its influence across Europe, Britain, America, Canada, and Australia. This enemy capitalizes on the ignorance and lack of education present in segments of the population, aligning itself with remnants of discredited Soviet ideologies and misguided leftist movements. The left has strayed so far that it seems disconnected from reality.

Decline of Western Values

What we are witnessing is a decline in Western values, exacerbated by weak and oblivious leadership. Currently, only Donald Trump appears to be actively opposing this trend.

Global Shifts

Iran: We stand on the brink of potential regime change, which, hopefully, will occur soon.

Venezuela: The country is experiencing substantial shifts, largely due to the decisive and courageous leadership of President Trump. However, this is merely the beginning; there is much more to be accomplished. With only three years remaining in his term, the looming mid-term elections and uncertainty about his successor raise significant concerns.

Challenges from the Left

The left in America, led by a destructive Democratic Party, lacks competent leadership and is disproportionately influenced by antisemitic journalists like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, who bear no accountability for their statements. Carlson, in particular, is creating divisions within the right, which could lead to significant weakening.

Leadership Perspectives

From my viewpoint, I find Vice President JD Vance's rhetoric increasingly concerning. I believe that either Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz would provide more rational, capable, and intelligent leadership, continuing the legacy of President Trump, which is essential for restoring a more stable and sensible global order.

Ongoing Threats

We must also contend with ongoing threats from Russia, China, and North Korea. It seems likely that America will need to assist Europe for a third time-not necessarily from Russia, but from its own self-destructive tendencies. Weak and self-serving European leaders are compromising their own nations by importing foreign voters solely for the sake of maintaining power. This reckless strategy is akin to watching a slow-motion suicide.

Positive Changes

Positive changes are finally emerging, thanks to President Trump. For too long, rogue governments and terrorist groups have been accommodated or ignored. Under Trump's leadership, we see the beginnings of a shift back to responsible governance.

Geopolitical Considerations

Simplifying America's involvement in Venezuela to concerns about oil and drugs is reductive; broader geopolitical issues, including sanctions against Russia, China, Iran, and Turkey, are at play.

Trump's Stance: His position against Islamist violence in Nigeria, aimed at the ongoing persecution of Christians, is both correct and morally justified. In contrast, Europe remains passive and ineffective.

Reviving the Monroe Doctrine

Reviving the Monroe Doctrine is a prudent strategy, sending a clear message to Russia, China, Iran, and others to respect the sovereignty of the Western Hemisphere.

Greenland and Strategic Interests

U.S. Interests: The United States has shown interest in Greenland, with recent discussions about potentially acquiring the territory for national and Western security reasons.

Geopolitical Importance: Greenland's proximity to the U.S. and its strategic resources make it a vital interest.

Critique of Global Dynamics

Russia's Potential: There are questions about why Russia wouldn't seek to ally with Europe for mutual benefit, given its historical context and resources.

NATO's Role: NATO's movements are defensive, responding to Russian aggression and the ambitions of Putin to restore Soviet influence.

Conclusion

The challenges posed by aggressive ideologies and rogue states must be addressed decisively. The threat of radical Islam and its impact on global stability cannot be ignored. The world cannot afford to be left at the mercy of Russia and China, and it is essential for the U.S. to take a firm stand in fostering a more stable international order.

David Hersch is Chairman of SAIPAC, the South African Israel Public Affairs Committee. Former chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (Cape Council) as well as a former national vice-chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF). He is also former member of the South Jewish Board of Deputies (Cape Council). Retired businessman and broadcaster.