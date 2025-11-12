תרגיל "שאגת הארי" בפיקוד המרכז דובר צה"ל

This week, the IDF completed a multi-corps exercise involving the Judea and Samaria Division and the recently established 96th Division, led by the Central Command.

This was the first exercise of its kind in which two divisions operated together, in close cooperation and operational coordination.

During the exercise, the troops trained in over 40 scenarios, with the Israeli Air Force providing aerial support to the troops on the ground.

Troops and representatives from the Central Command, the Israeli Air Force, the Operations Directorate, the Intelligence Directorate, the ISA, the Civil Administration, the Enemy Simulation Unit, the Command’s Communications Units, the Technological and Logistics Directorate, Magen David Adom, and the Israel Police all participated in the exercise.

The IDF noted that the exercise took place against the backdrop of a complex security reality and was conducted alongside ongoing operational activity in the Judea and Samaria arena, including counterterrorism activities in the camps.

"שאגת הארי" בפיקוד המרכז דובר צה"ל

Among the scenarios practiced were attacks on military posts, terrorist infiltrations into multiple communities simultaneously, terror attacks during reserve troop mobilization, combat in densely built-up areas, rescue of trapped individuals, response to mass-casualty incidents and medical evacuation under extreme conditions, implementing intelligence activities, and command and control during combat through inter-agency cooperation.

In addition, updated defense and operational activation plans under the Central Command were assessed.

The exercise incorporated lessons learned from October 7th, including initial strikes, recognizing the critical impact of early response, rapid readiness, deployment of special forces, and full mobilization of IDF troops.

The IDF stressed that it will continue to conduct regular exercises to ensure high readiness, strengthen cooperation among all troops, and maintain the security of residents in the area and of all Israeli civilians.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל