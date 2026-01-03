Brig. Gen. Amit Saar laid to rest

Brig. Gen. Amit Saar, of blessed memory, who served as head of the Research Division in the Intelligence Directorate on October 7, 2023, was laid to rest last Friday in a military ceremony at the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery.

Saar died on Thursday at the age of 47 after suffering from a malignant tumor. He is survived by his mother, his wife, three children and three sisters.

The Israel Defense Forces wreath was laid on his grave by the head of the Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, who eulogized him with moving words, "The Intelligence Directorate bows its head and parts prematurely from a colleague and commander. A professional, a man of people. A man of values whose love for the people and the state ran in his veins."

"Amit's influence was evident in various professional forums throughout the years. His insistence on presenting his bold, challenging and professional position was an asset to his commanders and to the leaders of the State of Israel at many decision-making junctures."

"The failure of October 7 was for Amit, and for all of us, a moment of crisis. An unbearable, painful moment that Amit felt deeply and that accompanied him until the end of his life."

"Amit was a commander who demanded uncompromising excellence, who pushed his subordinates to challenge themselves and develop, but also someone who did so with his unique warmth and love - a commander who respects his people, a commander for whom sincerity and truth were a core value."

"Amit, you were a friend and an anchor. You were a commander, a professional, and above all - a man of integrity. You were a model family man. You were privileged to love and privileged to dedicate your life to the country you so loved. The IDF and Israel salutes you."