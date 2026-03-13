The IDF conducted a large-scale exercise yesterday (Thursday) in the area of the Jordan Valley Brigade under the leadership of the commander of Division 96, Brigadier General Oren Simcha.

During the exercise, numerous forces were mobilized to practice providing rapid responses to various scenarios, including: terrorist infiltration into communitiess, taking control of key routes, a missile strike on a settlement, with a focus on quick responses at all levels, and more.

The forces practiced cooperation and synchronization to save lives under operational pressure with local authorities, the Israel Police, Border Police, Israel Fire and Rescue, Magen David Adom, and the Settlement Security Department.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

