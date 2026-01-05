The Jewish community in Venezuela has been on heightened alert in recent days amid US military activity and the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Community leaders report that, so far, no Jews have been harmed and no damage has been caused to Jewish institutions. Nevertheless, strict security precautions remain in place, and detailed instructions have been issued to community members.

One member of the community told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that late on Friday night, around 3:00 a.m., powerful explosions were heard across large parts of the capital, Caracas. “Entire neighborhoods were jolted awake," he said. “Homes shook, windows rattled, and many residents woke up in panic." According to reports, some of the explosions originated near La Carlota, a military airbase located in the heart of the city, close to Jewish residential areas.

The following day, most synagogues remained closed, in line with guidance issued by the community leadership through a local security company. Only a small number of prayer services took place in private homes and were conducted discreetly. At the same time, security around Jewish institutions was reinforced to prevent attempted break-ins by criminal elements, a familiar concern in Venezuela during periods of instability.

Community sources stress that the political situation remains unresolved. Although Nicolás Maduro is no longer in office, his deputy was appointed by the courts, and institutions linked to the previous government continue to function. Venezuela remains under an official state of emergency.

Against this backdrop, community leaders have adopted a low-profile policy. “The directive is clear: don’t speak out, don’t stand out, don’t draw attention," the community member said. Movement in the streets has been limited, primarily to purchasing food, with most residents remaining in their homes.

In parallel, a community emergency center is operating around the clock, providing security, medical, and logistical assistance. The Jewish community is in continuous contact with Jewish communities in Mexico, Argentina, and the US, which have expressed readiness to assist if needed. While some members are currently abroad, the majority remain in Venezuela and are following the established guidelines.

The Jewish community in Venezuela, which once numbered in the tens of thousands and today consists of only several thousand, continues to function with caution and heightened vigilance amid the uncertainty.