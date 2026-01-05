Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's Vice President and Oil Minister, was formally sworn in as the country's interim president today (Monday), two days after former President Nicolas Maduro was captured in an American raid on Caracas.

Rodriguez, 56, was sworn in by her brother Jorge, who is the President of the National Assembly of Venezuela.

On Sunday, Rodriguez appeared to engage in conspiracy theories nlaming the State of Israel for Maduro's arrest, called the American military's arrest of her predecessor a “Zionist attack" on Venezuela, stating: “The attack on Venezuela is Zionist." She also said that the act had a “Zionist tint."

Rodriguez was in Russia when the operation to seize Maduro was carried out. She has stated that Maduro remains the president despite being arrested by the US, and has assumed the role of interim president in his absence."

Earlier today, Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores had their first appearance in court since their arrests.

During his court appearance, Maduro pleaded innocent, as did his wife, and stated that he had been "kidnapped."

"I'm the president of the Republic of Venezuela," Maduro stated. "I am here kidnapped ... I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela."

"I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country," he also stated.

District Judge Alvin Hellerstein then cut the deposed Venezuelan leader off, stating: Let me interfere -- there will be a time and a place to go into all of this. Your counsel will be able to make motions."