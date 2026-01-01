Democratic candidate for New York State Comptroller Raj Goyle wants to divest the city from Israel bonds, the New York Post reported.

Goyle, who is seeking to unseat incumbent Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, stated during a Working Families Party event: “I’m here to tell you that when I am comptroller, we will not renew the foreign bond portfolio of the state comptroller’s office and that includes Israel bonds."

He added: “We will not send a blank check for Benjamin Netanyahu’s war crimes in Gaza."

New York State's Common Retirement Fund holds nearly $340 million in Israel bonds, according to the Post.

DiNapoli has supported New York State's investments in Israel bonds, and deepened those investments following the October 7 massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization.

Goyle's pronouncement comes as Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as the new Mayor of New York City today (Thursday). Mamdani, a self-proclaimed progressive socialist, has frequently criticized Israel. His transition period has been rocked by multiple antisemitism scandals.

Last month, then-New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced an executive order prohibiting mayoral appointees and agency staff from boycotting and disinvesting from Israel and the other protecting New Yorkers’ rights to free exercise of religion without harassment at houses of worship.