US Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) criticized New York Governor Kathy Hochul for failing to mention the wave of antisemitic incidents in New York State following the October 7 massacre in her '2025 State of the State' report and speech.

"Antisemitic hate crimes have risen to historic highs in New York. Yet when I searched the Governor’s State of the State for the word ‘antisemitism,’ nothing came up," Torres wrote on X.

"Not one mention of ‘antisemitism’ in a 140-page document. Not one mention of ‘antisemitism’ in an hourlong speech," he added.

"The scandal is not that Kathy Hochul is failing to combat antisemitism. The scandal is that she is not even trying," Torres said.