The year 2026 began with the arrival of new life: The first baby of the calendar year was born in Jerusalem, just after midnight, at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital.

Shira-Leah and Uri Rozman from the community of Dolev welcomed their fifth son, weighing 2.884 kilograms, with midwives Odelia Mandelovitz and Rachel Tsenvirt assisting.

“I had a good birth with a wonderful midwifery team, thank G-d. Everything went perfectly, and it was a wonderful experience,” said Shira, a teacher by profession. “I wish for all of us that, G-d willing, the people of Israel will continue to grow and multiply.”

A few minutes later, at 12:23 a.m., Barak and Oshrit Langerman from Mitzpe Ramon welcomed their third child, a daughter, at Sheba Medical Center, with midwife Renana Raz assisting. “You have made my life full of life and kindness,” the couple said emotionally.

Barak and Oshrit Langerman Credit: spokesperson

Later, at Hillel Yaffe Medcal Center, a firstborn son was born to Ofri and Asaf Asor from Pardes Hanna at 01:00 a.m. Midwife Tiki Hen assisted, and Ofri shared: “It was an amazing and powerful birth. I thank the Creator and His emissaries on earth for this blessing.”

In Haifa, 33-year-old Nadia Kolosov gave birth to her second daughter at Rambam Medical Center at 01:22. “It’s very exciting and surprising to give birth at the start of 2026,” she said. Rambam reported four additional births overnight, with many more expected in the coming hours.

At Ichilov, a son was born to Ofir and Liav Lahmi, their second child, weighing 3.570 kilograms, with midwife Shuli Bar assisting.

At Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat, Dana and Meir Oveskar from Moshav Shefer welcomed their second daughter at 02:07. The baby was born weighing 2.615 kilograms, with midwife Oshrat Dahan assisting.

Hospitals across the country reported a busy and joyful night, with dozens of exciting births marking the start of the new year.