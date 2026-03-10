A well-known family in Modi’in Illit celebrated the birth of their 21st child yesterday (Monday) at Ma’ayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak.

The case is particularly unusual, as all 21 children were born as singletons, with no multiples among them.

According to the Haredi news channel HaPargod, the eldest child in the family is only 22 years old. This means that over just more than two decades, the family has welcomed nearly one child every year.

At present, all the children still live at home with their parents and are unmarried.

The family’s story has drawn significant attention in the neighborhood, mainly due to the sheer number of children and the fact that every birth was a singleton. Many local residents have already expressed willingness to assist the family with support and logistics during the early days following the birth.

While there have been a few reports in recent years of families with a similar number of children, those cases typically included multiple sets of twins. This family’s string of singleton births makes their case exceptionally rare.