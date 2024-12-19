An indictment was filed Thursday morning against Mohammed Sa'adi, a resident of Nazareth, who passed information to the Hezbollah terror group during the war.

Sa'adi, 19, was arrested in November. A police and ISA investigation showed that in recent years, he turned a number of times to Hezbollah, asking to join the terror group as a fighter. In addition, he turned to Al-Manar, affiliated with Hezbollah, asking to send them, and through them, information, photos, and various videos - including during the war.

The investigation also showed that during the war, Sa'adi transferred information about locations where missiles fell, airplane movements, and the locations of IDF forces, to these organizations.

"The investigation revealed once more the fact that sources in the Shiite axis led by Iran work to advance terror activities in Israel, including by means of enlisting residents of the State of Israel, who they use for espionage activities to suit their needs," ISA and Israel Police said in a joint statement.

"Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency take very seriously any connection to terror groups, and warn the public of concerns that the relationship may deteriorate to dangerous activities of espionage, which endanger the State of Israel's security.

"The security bodies will continue to act in accordance with the authority given to them by law, and use the means provided them in order to thwart threats and bring to severe justice anyone involved in them."