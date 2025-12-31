Yehuda Leib “Leibel” Lazaroff, a Chabad yeshiva student who was severely injured in the shooting attack in Sydney two and a half weeks ago, was able to get up on his feet and walk for a few minutes in the hospital for the first time since the attack.

Lazaroff, 20, has undergone several difficult surgeries since the attack, some of them life-saving, after sustaining severe injuries to his abdomen and leg.

Rabbi Yosef Lazaroff, his father and the Chabad emissary at the University of Texas, updated yesterday that his son was able to walk for about two minutes in the hospital.

"Leibel walked for the first time since the terrorist attack," wrote the father. "It was an exercise that lasted two minutes, but he said it felt like he had worked out for an hour at the gym."

Rabbi Lazaroff added, "We are experiencing miracles every day. Your prayers, mitzvot, and unity are what he needs." He asked the public to continue praying for his son's recovery.

The attack in Sydney, which took place about two and a half weeks ago, was one of the most severe antisemitic incidents in Australia in recent years, sparking a wide public outcry in the country.