Ahmed al Ahmed, who disarmed one of the terrorists during a shooting attack at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, Australia, published a social media post describing the physical and emotional toll he continues to endure following the attack.

In the post, al Ahmed responded to negative comments and media coverage that, he said, focused primarily on the benefits and recognition he received rather than the injuries he sustained. He wrote that such reactions cause him “deep sadness and pain."

“They forget that I was shot five times, and two bullets are still in my body," al Ahmed stated. “I live with that pain day and night."

He said the injuries have left him unable to move his hand or fingers, adding that doctors have warned the damage may be permanent. “What is even harder is that I still cannot move my hand or fingers," he wrote. “Doctors have told me that I may lose movement in my hand forever."

Following the attack, al Ahmed received widespread public recognition. A fundraising campaign established on his behalf raised millions of dollars within days, including a multi-million-dollar donation presented to him while he was hospitalized. He has also been publicly honored and met with senior political figures in Australia and the US, as well as other prominent public figures, after footage of his actions during the attack spread widely online.

Addressing criticism centered on the money or honors he received, al Ahmed questioned how such things could compensate for his loss. “So what money or honor can ever equal this loss?" he asked. “Is there anyone among these negative people who would be willing to give up their hand for money and give me my hand back the way it was?"

Despite the lasting consequences, al Ahmed stressed that he does not regret his actions during the attack. “I do not regret what I did, because I acted out of humanity and the values I was raised with," he wrote.

He concluded by expressing pain over what he described as a misunderstanding of his actions. Al Ahmed shared his message alongside photos documenting his injuries, including visible scars and images showing his damaged hand. “It hurts me to see some weak-minded people turn this into a business deal instead of understanding the sacrifice," al Ahmed said.