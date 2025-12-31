A particularly tense hearing was held today (Wednesday) in the Knesset Committee for the Advancement of the Status of Women, focusing on the operation of urgent care wards for victims of sexual assault.

During the hearing, the Minister of National Security, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, surprised attendees by appearing unannounced - after previously announcing a boycott of the committee - and criticized the female MKs.

"I'm giving you a chance," Ben-Gvir said, "you haven't done in three years what I did in one year. The electronic ankle monitor law - you opposed it."

Committee chair MK Merav Cohen (Yesh Atid) replied to him, "Shame on you, you are protecting sex offenders. How dare you appear at a hearing that deals with victims of crime?"

Ben-Gvir replied, "This is a shame and a disgrace," and stormed out of the hearing in anger.

The minister came to the committee after MK Cohen sent him a warning letter prior to initiating legal proceedings, alleging that his directive to prevent police representatives from appearing before Knesset committees is contrary to the law. Following his appearance, he announced that he was canceling the boycott he had imposed on the committee.

During the hearing, distressing testimonies were heard from victims of drug-facilitated sexual assault, alongside police data showing that in 2023 hospitals collected 936 rape kits, 21 of them in cases of delayed reporting. Ministry of Health representatives conceded, "The urgent care wards require significant improvement."