Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations Tammy Bruce on Monday strongly defended Israel’s recognition of Somaliland during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council convened to discuss the issue.

“Israel has the same right to conduct diplomatic relations as any other sovereign state,” Bruce stated, as quoted by AFP.

She noted what she described as a striking inconsistency in the Council’s behavior. “Earlier this year, several countries, including members of this Council, made the unilateral decision to recognize a nonexistent Palestinian state. And yet, no emergency meeting was called to express this Council’s outrage,” she said.

Bruce went on to criticize what she described as the Council’s misplaced priorities. “This Council’s persistent double standards and misdirection of focus distract from its mission of maintaining international peace and security,” she asserted.

Regarding Washington’s stance on Somaliland, the deputy ambassador clarified, “On the matter of Somaliland, we have no announcement to make regarding US recognition of Somaliland. And there has been no change in American policy.”

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, stated ahead of Monday’s session: "This is not a question of international security but of double standards. When countries in the UN unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, the issue is accepted without discussion and without objection. When Israel exercises its sovereign powers and acts in accordance with international law, the Security Council convenes for an urgent session. This illustrates the one-sidedness and hypocrisy of some of the council members."

Israel on Friday announced the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.