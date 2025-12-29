The UN Security Council is convening this afternoon (Monday) for a session following Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland.

The session was scheduled at the request of Somalia, which requested it to be held this month, under Slovenia's presidency of the Security Council, and not next month when Somalia is expected to serve as president.

Israel's mission to the UN stated that 'Israel's recognition of Somaliland reflects a reality that has existed for over three decades, and it was accepted within the framework of the sovereign powers of the State of Israel."

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, stated ahead of the session: "This is not a question of international security but of double standards. When countries in the UN unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, the issue is accepted without discussion and without objection. When Israel exercises its sovereign powers and acts in accordance with international law, the Security Council convenes for an urgent session. This illustrates the one-sidedness and hypocrisy of some of the council members."