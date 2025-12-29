MK Moshe Saada (Likud) warned Monday night of a severe loss of control in the "seam zone," pointing to an ongoing systemic failure in dealing with the wave of infiltrators into Israel.

According to him, tens of thousands of Palestinian Authority Arabs infiltrate Israeli territory daily without any supervision. "The system ignores it - until the next terror attack," he said.

In an interview on Kol Hai Radio, Saada described a tour he conducted in the area of Barta'a, a settlement on the border with Ma'aleh Iron, Shaked, and Hinanit. "The place is divided into two: Israeli Barta'a and Palestinian Barta'a. There is no fence at this point, anyone who wants can enter and exit freely," he described.

Saada warned that Gazans also operate in the area, and it has thus become a crossing point for terrorists.

"Four terror attacks have already been carried out by people who came out of there. Anyone who enters Barta'a can go anywhere in Israel and attack," he pointed out.

When asked who is responsible for the failure, he replied, "First of all, the police, but it’s a combination - the IDF is also part of the failure." Saada believes that the problem stems from the lack of constant enforcement presence in mixed areas which lack clear fencing.

Saada also stressed that this part of a long-standing policy of neglect: "This has been going on since the Oslo [Accords]. Just like we ignored it before October 7 - we’re ignoring it the same way now."

"We let the Palestinian economy breathe, and in return, they murder us," Saada emphasized. "All the terror attacks are carried out by illegal infiltrators who entered through these gates."

"The state talks about 20,000 illegal infiltrators entering every day. Twenty thousand! It’s unbelievable. And every one of them is a potential security threat," he noted.

He also accused all enforcement agencies - the military, the police, and the courts - of what he called "Israeli bluff," adding, "They wake up only after an attack, make some noise, and then everything goes back to normal."

According to him, there needs to be a tough approach with zero-tolerance enforcement. "We need to target the employers as well - every infiltrator has an employer who allows them to stay."