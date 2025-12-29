A passenger train derailed Sunday night near the town of Nizanda in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, leaving at least 13 people dead and nearly 100 injured.

According to the Mexican Navy, which operates the country's railways, the train was carrying 250 people at the time of the crash, among them 241 passengers and nine crew members.

Of those, 98 were reported injured, 36 of whom received medical assistance. Some of the injured were evacuated to local hospitals.

According to local authorities, the train was traveling from the Pacific coast to the Gulf of Mexico when several train cars went off the tracks and overturned for reasons that are still unclear.

Rescue crews and ambulances were dispatched to the scene upon receiving the report.

The Mexican Ministry of Transport stated that an official investigation has been opened to examine the circumstances of the accident. Among other things, the investigation will examine the condition of the track, the train's maintenance status, and the road conditions at the time of the crash.