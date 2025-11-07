The Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that a plot by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Mexico, Einat Kranz Neiger, had been thwarted.

According to the statement, the assassination plan was uncovered and foiled by Mexican security forces.

“We thank the security and law enforcement services in Mexico for dismantling a terrorist infrastructure directed by Iran that sought to harm Israel’s ambassador in Mexico,” the ministry said.

“The Israeli security and intelligence community will continue to operate tirelessly and in full cooperation with security and intelligence agencies around the world to thwart terrorist threats from Iran and its proxies against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide,” the statement added.

According to assessments, the Iranian cell originated from Iran’s embassy in Venezuela. An American official told the Reuters news agency that the plot was scheduled to be carried out in the first half of 2025.

"The plot was contained and does not pose a current threat," the US official told Reuters. "This is just the latest in a long history of Iran's global lethal targeting of diplomats, journalists, dissidents, and anyone who disagrees with them, something that should deeply worry every country where there is an Iranian presence."

The official declined to say how the plot was foiled.

